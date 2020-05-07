Packers release their 2020 schedule

The Green Bay Packers have released the complete 2020 schedule.

At this point, the NFL is currently planning to play a full season.

PRESEASON

Date-Opponent-Time (CT)

Aug. 13-17 ARIZONA CARDINALS TBD

(Bishop’s Charities Game)

Aug. 20-24 CLEVELAND BROWNS

(Midwest Shrine Game)

Aug. 27-30 at New York Giants TBD

Sept. 3-4 at Kansas City Chiefs TBD

REGULAR SEASON

Date-Opponent-Time (CT)

Sun., Sept. 13 at Minnesota Vikings 12 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 20 DETROIT LIONS 12 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 27 at New Orleans Saints 7:20 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 5 ATLANTA FALCONS (Gold Pkg.) 7:15 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 11 BYE

Sun., Oct. 18 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers *3:25 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 25 at Houston Texans *12 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 1 MINNESOTA VIKINGS *12 p.m.

Thu., Nov. 5 at San Francisco 49ers 7:20 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 15 JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS *12 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 22 at Indianapolis Colts *12 p.m.

Sun., Nov. 29 CHICAGO BEARS (Gold Pkg.) *7:20 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 6 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES *3:25 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 13 at Detroit Lions *12 p.m.

Sat. or Sun., Dec.19-20 CAROLINA PANTHERS TBD

Sun., Dec. 27 TENNESEEE TITANS *7:20 p.m.

Sun., Jan. 3 at Chicago Bears *12 p.m.

“Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-17.

Additionally, in Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used in no more than two weeks.

In Weeks 5-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to Sunday night, in which case the tentatively scheduled Sunday night game would be moved to an afternoon start.