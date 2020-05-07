Parenting Place hosts zoom meeting for parents and grandparents

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Parents and grandparents are often looking for ideas to engage young children in their care.

Staff at The Parenting Place and The United Way, along with some grandparents, provided some ideas during a Zoom-call meeting on Thursday.

Some of the ideas included online child-friendly games, making meals together, or watching educational movies together.

Heather Pfaff, a Parenting Place Educator, said her hope for families is to hang in there and have patience.

"On video calls, I love watching my nephews in the background goof around," Pfaff said. "I want families to be fun and creative during this time."

Pfaff said another fun activity for kids could involve teaching them how to write a letter to their friends and teach them how the postal system works.