Person in Sparta death investigation identified

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The man found dead behind a Sparta grocery store is identified by police.

Sparta Police Lt. Booker Ferguson said the man was identified as 54-year-old Dwite J. Shaver. He had no permanent address, but was known to be from the Sparta area.

Shaver was found dead by the loading dock of Hansen's IGA at 834 W. Wisconsin St. on May 3.

Ferguson said investigators looked at surveillance video around the store. The video showed that Shaver was alone.

Police are waiting on autopsy results. No sighs of foul play were found.