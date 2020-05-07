Record cold temperatures possible…

Cool and breezy Thursday…

High pressure is returning colder weather to your forecast, and it will last through the next week or so. Readings were a bit cooler Thursday, generally in the 50s and 60s. Much colder weather will stick around into the middle of next week.

Freeze Warning and Watch for the area…

Widespread temperatures in the 20s to lower 30s have prompted a Freeze Warning later tonight into Friday morning from 3 am until 9 am. A Freeze Watch is in effect for the area from late Friday night into Saturday morning as well. Expect a few record cold temperatures in parts of the region.

Showery Saturday night and Sunday…

A new storm system will move in for Saturday night into early Sunday, and it should bring some much needed rainfall. The fire danger remains high for the next several days.

