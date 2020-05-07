Roadwork planned around I-90 bridges

DRESBACH, Minn. (WXOW) - Drivers who use the interstate bridges between Wisconsin and Minnesota may face some delays starting next week.

Beginning Monday May 11, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) plans to close single lanes of the bridge in order to do some spring cleaning and inspection work.

Once in Minnesota, motorists will also find some additional work on the interstate.

Between the La Crescent and Dakota exits, crews are working on guardrails and striping the roadway.

The work marks the completion of a paving project that didn't get finished last year before winter set in.

MnDOT said the work will be completed by May 22.