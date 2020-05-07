Loggers, NWL will postpone start of 2020 season

Rochester, Minn. (WXOW) The Northwoods League announced Thursday that their scheduled May 26 opening day has been postponed indefinitely.

The postponement is a result of COVID-19 concerns.

In a news release, the league says it "continues to closely monitor the developments related to COVID-19 and the different ways in which each sub-region in the NWL is responding."

The NWL is still holding out hope that they will play some schedule this summer.

"The League will continue to monitor the specific situation in each of the communities where it operates to see where play might safely commence, consider the league-wide impacts of each location’s status, and will adjust various contingency plans accordingly," the release said.