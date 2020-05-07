Throwback Thursday: Damian Miller and the 2002 MLB All-Star Game

The 2002 Major League Baseball All-Star Game was held in Milwaukee.

The stars were aligned in more than one way.

It just happened to be the one and only season West Salem's Damian Miller made the all-star game.

Playing for the Diamondbacks then, photographer Kevin Millard and I had a front-row seat.

Miller had two hits in three plate appearances in that game.

Both hits were doubles and he drove in one run.

You may remember that was the All-Star Game that ended in a 7-7 tie.