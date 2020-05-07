UW-La Crosse plans for graduation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse's class of 2020 won't be graduating in the way they expected, but they will be graduating-in two ceremonies.

The first is UW-La Crosse's first 'couch commencement', a website that allows all graduates and their families to participate in commencement festivities from the safety and comfort of their couches.

The website will go live on May 16 and features a message from university Chancellor Joe Gow, a virtual yearbook, and photos and messages from graduates.

University Provost Betsy Morgan says that she knows it's not ideal, but that the university is proud of its graduates and everything they've accomplished and wanted to celebrate them in this uncertain time.

The second ceremony is the postponed in-person commencement, which is tentatively scheduled for August 22 and would allow graduates to physically walk the stage, as long as health and safety restrictions permit at the time.