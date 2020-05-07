Weighing safety and business losses in timetable to reopen Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Nonessential businesses remain closed in Wisconsin due to the Safer at Home order, and the stress continues to mount on owners.

News 19 spoke with Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes about the issue of reopening the state which could come sooner than May 26 depending on the Wisconsin Supreme Court's decision to overturn the Safer at Home Order.

"It would be rather unfortunate if the Supreme Court decided that Safer at Home shouldn't stay in place, because it is our goal to save lives," said Lt. Gov. Barnes. "It is our goal to keep people safe and healthy, and if they do overturn it, that will still be our goal."

Barnes sympathized with nonessential business owners and employees like Mike Rude, who owns the Polite Barber Shop in La Crosse.

“Going from decent income to zero income... that probably hurts the most,” said Rude.

The barber moved his business from Sparta to La Crosse over two years ago. His large clientele base and comfortable atmosphere have helped him stay afloat during this hiatus. Before the order started, work was non-stop for Rude.

"My shop was open seven hours a day, but I don’t take a break," said Rude. "It’s just head after head, and it’s a constant wait."

Customers waited anywhere from two to four hours, but they did so because they enjoyed the camaraderie and opportunity to speak openly with others in the shop. The abrupt end to business has left Rude frustrated and antsy to get clippers back in his hand.

"That pain is real, and that pain is shared across the entire state," said Lt. Gov. Barnes. "People are struggling as a result of COVID-19 having ravaged our nation."

The lieutenant governor said he wants life to go back to normal, but it won't happen in the blink of an eye.

"We want to see this through and that’s one reason why the governor detailed a plan with the Badger Bounce Back, and you know, we still need to meet certain criteria to get us to that place where we can do a full reopening, but as we’ve always said, it’s not flipping a switch, it’s turning a dial," said Lt. Gov. Barnes.

However, that dial could turn much faster if the Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in favor of the Republican lawsuit over the Safer at Home Order.

Lawmakers would have six days to create a new order which would still affect how Mike reopens his business and begins to work with his faithful customers again.

“I think a haircut is really important to keep your self-esteem and a normalcy to your life," said Rude.