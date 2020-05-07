‘We’re not going anywhere,’ smaller butchers see big sales during pandemic

(WKOW) - You may not see much meat on the shelves at the grocery store, or burgers might be disappearing off the menu at fast-food restaurants.

As the nation faces a shortage in its meat supply, some of Wisconsin's small, local producers have found they're thriving during the pandemic.

Mark and Beth Heinze have been focusing on beef at Lewiston Farmstead in Portage, ever since they made the tough decision to end their dairy operation about a year ago.

With their farmers' market on hold during the pandemic, they've been selling more beef straight from their home, selling out a lot of their products.

"We've been talking to some of the other farms, we know they've also been just as busy as we are, we're all kind of dealing with some supply issues of our own just because there's been such an increase in demand for local food and local meat products, which is great," said Beth Heinze. "Our on-farm meat sales have been a great way to not only provide food but to get to know our community a little bit better and provide for them."

Conscious Carnivore in Madison is also busier than ever right now. The butchershop, which only gets its products from local farmers and processors, has been filling about 100 curbside orders every day.

"We've added a phone line and added staff to be able to handle the phone call, so it's impacted some of the business mechanics, but we still have a wonderful customer base and love that interaction with them," said business manager Bartlett Durand.

Durand says the only problem they're dealing with is the local processors are starting to be bombarded with extra work, as the giant national meatpacking plants shutter, leaving grocery shelves empty and increasing demand for local products.

"We have less resilience in the system and that's what we're facing right now, so the big box stores, hyper-efficient, just amazing how quickly they get things done, but when there's a flaw the whole system collapses and you go in and there's no meat and that can be terrifying and it creates fear and anxiety," Durand said.

The butchershop may be limiting how much customers can buy at one time, but doesn't expect to run out of a local supply of meat.

"We're not going anywhere, we're not running out of meat, so as long as people aren't hoarding, we're gonna be fine," Durand said.

The consolidation in the industry has been his concern for years, along with producers like the Heinze family. They're seeing the impact locally, too. Their regular butcher is too busy to fill more needs right now, taking reservations into next year.

"This whole pandemic has really shown some of the issues with our food system," said Mark Heinze. "There's some real bright spots, local food has become really important, quite frankly, in today's world and showing there's some issues and things that need to get done better on the national level."

The Heinzes say other farmers they know are also doing well selling straight to the community, but commodity prices are dropping for both meat and crops. So they say if the pandemic continues too long, it will be tough for some farmers to stay in business.