Wisconsin is sleeping more according to a new study

(WAOW/WXOW) - Working from home has changed day to day life for many Wisconsinites, and according to a new study, this means more sleep.

A recent study from Sleepopolis finds that those working from home are sleeping 14.7 hours more per month. The increase in slumber is attributed to no longer having a commute.

In the same study, Sleepopolis compiles a list of the best and worst cities for sleep in Wisconsin. The ranks are determined by combining factors to create an overall score out of 100. Some of these factors are air pollution levels, physical inactivity, smoking rate and mentally unhealthy days.

Out of 166 cities, Troy came in first place with a sleep score of 87.27, and Milwaukee came in last place with a score of 80.94.

The Coulee Region didn't rank high on the list. Holmen was the sleepiest at #60, followed by West Salem (87), Onalaska (91), Sparta (119), La Crosse (132), Tomah (143), and Prairie du Chien (155).

The complete list of Wisconsin cities can be found here: https://sleepopolis.com/sleep-cities/wisconsin/