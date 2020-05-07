Wisconsin Republicans push for regional reopening

Wisconsin Republicans in more rural parts of the state are joining with business owners to push for a regional reopening plan to give the economy a boost as it struggles under the coronavirus pandemic. The state Department of Workforce Development on Thursday also sounded a warning that the state fund that pays unemployment claims could run out of money in five months. Meanwhile, Gov. Tony Evers says he worried that loosening restrictions designed to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in some parts of the state could lead to regional outbreaks.