WXOW Weekend Master Control Operator & Photographer

WXOW-TV 19 is seeking applicants for a full-time position as a weekend Master Control operator with news photography duties. This is a unique position with responsibilities in our Master Control department with additional duties in the news department as a photographer.

The master control responsibilities include monitoring 18 on-air broadcast streams, commercial insertion, recording and prepping on-air content. The candidate needs to possess the necessary technical skills to interface with a variety of computer systems, detail orientated, self-starting, multitasking individual who wants to work in a fun, always changing job with state of the art equipment. The photographer position will include shooting and editing local news and sports.

Need to be able to perform under strict deadlines and time constraints. Accuracy and attention to detail are critical. Windows computer skills are a must and knowledge of virtual computers is a benefit. Experience shooting and editing digital video is a plus. On the job training is provided.

To apply, go to https://wxow.com/wxow-careers/ for an application and submit with resume to: Deb Simonis at dsimonis@wxow.com

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V