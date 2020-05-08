A cool Mother’s Day weekend…

Cold and breezy Friday…

After a very cold night of Friday morning lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s, afternoon highs struggled to reach the middle to upper 40s. Strong northwesterly winds brought high fire danger and a real chill to the air.

Freeze Warning for the area…

Widespread expected temperatures in the teens to 20s have prompted a Freeze Warning from midnight tonight into Saturday morning until 8 am. Expect a few record cold temperatures in parts of the region to kick off the weekend.

Showery Saturday night and Sunday…

A new storm system will move in for Saturday evening into early Sunday, and it should bring some much needed rainfall. As the storm pulls away the showers may mix with light snow, especially to the northeast.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden