Amid virus fears, Minneapolis homeless encampment grows

Metro Transit officials are trying to contain a homeless encampment in Minneapolis that has grown to more than 100 people in the last month. Many of the men and women at the site say they fear catching the coronavirus in crowded shelters. But Metro Transit officials say the encampment near the light-rail line creates a scenario that could contribute to the virus’s spread. Officials ordered the construction of a fence around the site to keep it from growing, while they are also monitoring conditions at the camp and might clear it out if it becomes too much of a health and safety risk.