Ashley for the Arts canceled

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Ashley for the Arts, which was scheduled for early August, is canceled.

Organizers made the announcement Friday morning.

As with many other events and festivals, the current COVID-19 pandemic is at the heart of the cancellation.

"Today, Ashley for the Arts announced the cancelation of its 2020 music and art festival, due to the current circumstances arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. With the widespread effects of the pandemic, including government recommendations and the implementation of social distancing guidelines, crowd restrictions and other precautionary measures, this cancelation was made for the health and safety of the staff, volunteers and fans," a statement from the organizers said.

Thousands have attended the arts and music event in Arcadia each year. They said they've raised more than $2.4 million for local charities since the event began.

Those who have already purchased tickets for the three-day event will have an option of a refund or making a donation to a local non-profit organization. Details on tickets will come out in the next few weeks.

They plan on bringing back the event next August.