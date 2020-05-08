Chalk the Walk launches in Winona

Winona, Minn. (WXOW): The Winona Fine Arts Commission is organizing a creative outlet for people cooped up at home.

It's called Winona Chalk the Walk, and is a free program for artists of all ages and talent levels to get outside and practice their art on the sidewalk.

It is for Winona residents only, and you can go here to sign up. If you don't have sidewalk chalk handy, the Winona Fine Arts Commission will provide your household with some, in addition to the learning materials the commission will provide to each registered participant. Chalk is available while supplies last, and will be safely delivered to each participating household.

Once you have your chalk and packet, the Fine Arts Commission would love to see the artwork that the Winona community creates on their sidewalks. Participants are invited to share their masterpieces to social media, using the hashtags #WinonaChalkTheWalk and #winonachalkthewalk, as well as share them to the Fine Arts Commission Facebook page and the new WINONArts website, which you can do by emailing your JPEG photos to the Arts and Culture coordinator, Lee Gundersheimer, at lgundersheimer@xi.winona.mn.us.