Credit union offers matching gift to Hunger Task Force

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Donations made to the Hunger Task Force from May 11 until the end of the month will go even further thanks to the Firefighters Credit Union Foundation. The organization will match donations made up to $50,000.

Bruce Zmolek, President of Firefighters Credit Union, said the goal is to challenge the community to give in whatever amount they can. The goal is to raise $100,000 for the Hunger Task Force.

You can give at any Firefighters CU location or online by clicking here. They will also match donations made directly to The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse.