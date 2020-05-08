 Skip to Content

WATCH 1:30 pm: WI Gov. Evers discusses reopening guidelines

Updated
Last updated today at 1:02 pm
News app viewers can watch here

At 1:30 p.m., Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and members of his administration will provide an update on efforts to reopen the state.

The state released details on relief and recovery services for businesses in the state.

You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.

Kevin Millard

Kevin Millard-Social Media Digital Content Manager for WXOW.

