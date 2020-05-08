WATCH 1:30 pm: WI Gov. Evers discusses reopening guidelines

WATCH 1:30 pm: WI Gov. Evers discusses reopening guidelinesUpdated
News app viewers can watch here
At 1:30 p.m., Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers and members of his administration will provide an update on efforts to reopen the state.
The state released details on relief and recovery services for businesses in the state.
You can watch live on WXOW.com, on our news app, and on Facebook.
