Favre disputes details of Mississippi state auditor’s report

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is disputing a Mississippi state auditor’s report that says he received $1.1 million in welfare money for multiple speaking engagements he didn’t show up for. Favre told ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” radio show he was being paid for his role in radio public service announcements and advertisements. He says he has never not shown up for an appearance. Favre has agreed to pay back the money. He says he wishes the auditor would have contacted him.