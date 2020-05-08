Fire danger in Wisconsin high or very high in all counties

La Crosse, WI (WXOW) - Don't burn anything this weekend.

That's the message from the Wisconsin DNR.

The fire danger in most of the state is very high, including La Crosse County.

Little rain and windy conditions have DNR employees and partner agencies on high alert.

They sponsored a recent a video conference to ask media throughout the state to report the message - don't burn.

DNR Cooperative Fire Specialist Ron Schneider says the number one cause of fire in the state is debris burning.

And DNR Fire Prevention Specialist Catherine Koele says 98 percent of all fires in the state are caused by people.

Through a news release, the DNR says in part, "burning remains suspended with DNR-issued burning permits for debris piles, barrels and grass or wooded areas."

"We are also asking the public again to be especially careful with any activities that could potentially lead to a wildland fire such as smoking, chainsaws, dragging trailer chains, off-road vehicles or other small engines [that] have the potential to throw sparks. Use extreme caution until the fire weather improves."

For more information, you can visit dnr.wi.gov.