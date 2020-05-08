Flyover planned for Tuesday in La Crosse, Tomah

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Members of the Wisconsin Air National Guard will fly over Gundersen Health System in La Crosse and Tomah VA early Tuesday evening.

The 115th Fighter Wing is making a series of flights around the state Tuesday as a way to pay tribute to health care workers and first responders dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you to all of the medical personnel, truck drivers, grocery store workers, first responders and the countless citizens who have come together to support the COVID-19 response,” said Col. Erik Peterson, 115th Fighter Wing commander. “We wish we could fly over every community impacted by this pandemic—but just know that the Wisconsin Air National Guard is proud to serve with all of you -- our neighbors, friends and communities.”

For the one at Gundersen, the F-16s are scheduled between 6:59-7:09 p.m.

The flyover planned for the Tomah VA Medical Center between 7:10-7:20 p.m.

In both instances, the jets will come in from the north.

The flights also benefit the pilots as part of their ongoing training and proficiency mission.

They are part of a nationwide effort called Operation American Resolve.