Freezing overnight temperatures continue

Freeze Warning…

Today: Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, La Crosse, Vernon, Richland, Crawford [WI], Houston, Fillmore, Winona, and Wabasha [MN] counties are under a freeze warning. The warning will expire by 9 AM. Overnight temperatures could fall to sub-freezing, yet strong winds have been preventing that drop. But, if the freezing mark is reached damage to sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing is possible.

Tomorrow: The ENTIRE Coulee Region is under a Freeze Warning for Saturday morning. It will be another morning where temperatures could fall to sub-freezing. So, damage to plants and outdoor plumbing is possible.

Windy Friday…

The jet stream will set up over the Great Lakes and strong northerly winds will sink to the surface. This will continue to deepen the cold. Cold air advection will dominate through much of the day. So, although there will be an abundance of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s.

Better Saturday...

Saturday morning will be the coldest morning, with calm winds and clear skies. By the afternoon it will be much warmer than Friday. Winds will not be as strong and cold air advection will hold off, which will help the temperatures. Highs are forecasted to flirt with the 60s with increasing cloud cover.

Rain returns…

Increasing cloud cover will bring the chance for showers overnight into your Mother’s day brunch. Showers will be light, but a much-needed round of showers. Yet, keep an eye on this forecast, colder air could mix in to bring light snow, no accumulation expected to stick!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett