Fugitive arrested in Minnesota slaying of real estate agent

Police say a fugitive wanted for killing a real estate agent in Minneapolis in a murder-for-hire plot has been arrested in Illinois. Berry Davis and another alleged co-conspirator, Cedric Berry, have been indicted on first-degree murder charges for their role in Monique Baugh’s kidnapping and killing on New Year’s Eve. Prosecutors say Baugh was lured to a phony home showing, kidnapped and found shot to death in a Minneapolis alley. The Star Tribune reports police spokesman John Elder said Thursday Davis was arrested in Illinois. Online records for the Cook County Jail in Chicago show Davis was booked May 1 and is being held without bond.