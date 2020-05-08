Illinois police say Iowa man not involved in 1992 slaying

Illinois police say Iowa man not involved in 1992 slayingNew
Authorities in Illinois say an Iowa man charged in 1990s serial killings “does not appear to have been involved” in the unsolved 1992 slaying of a college student. The Illinois State Police says that Clark Perry Baldwin is not a suspect in the death of 21-year-old Tammy Zywicki. Its statement appeared to rule out what had seemed to be a promising lead in the case of Zywicki, who was abducted after experiencing car troubles on Interstate 80 near La Salle, Illinois in 1992. Police arrested Baldwin, a former truck driver, at his home in Waterloo, Iowa on Wednesday. He’s charged in the deaths of three woman from the early 1990s.