Kyle Larson returns to racing in World of Outlaws event

Kyle Larson returned to racing for the first time since he was fired by Chip Ganassi Racing for using a racial slur in an iRacing event last month. Larson was one of 24 drivers to make the main event in Friday night’s World of Outlaws race at Knoxville Raceway. The $15,000-to-win Invitational was held without spectators on the dirt oval in Knoxville, Iowa. Larson drove a car fielded by Paul Silva with sponsorship from Tarlton & Son Inc. and Finley Farms. He finished 10th.