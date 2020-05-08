La Crosse community restaurants, businesses team up to feed people in shelters

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Nonprofits, organizations, businesses, and restaurants in La Crosse have teamed up to feed people living in the Salvation Army Shelter and La Crosse Warming Shelter.

The nonprofit Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness teamed up with the Beer and Bike Brigade to secure contracts with The Waterfront Restaurant & Tavern, JavaVino, and the Breakfast Club & Pub to provide food for people living in local shelters.

"People have to eat. We want to keep them well fed," said Julie McDermid, project manager for Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness. "Everybody here in shelter is sheltering in place, so they’re here 24 hours a day, so it’s important to provide the meals to them."

Catholic Charities has started a GoFundMe to raise funds to help supply the meals. Stansfield Vending stepped up with a $10,000 donation as match to donations received from the community. The full match was met.

“We’ve been pretty short-staffed and short on volunteers, so it’s been great to have the community step up with donations and be able to help out with meals so we don’t have to do the prep in house,” said McDermid.

Donations are still being accepted to help feed people through the pandemic. You can donate by clicking here.