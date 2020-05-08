La Crosse man arrested for stealing more than 170 firearms

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A La Crosse man is facing burglary, theft, and weapons possession charges after he's accused of breaking into storage units and stealing more than 170 firearms.

Duncan Wisland, 34, was arrested on May 6 after trying to sell some of the weapons.

The criminal complaint said police were called to an Onalaska storage company on April 26 after the person who rented two of the units reported they were broken into.

The person, who is a licensed firearms dealer, had numerous handguns and rifles in the units. In total, 174 weapons were missing. The criminal complaint said the total doesn't include other firearms taken from the dealer's personal collection.

Onalaska Police sent out a crime alert to the region regarding the weapons. They got a break the next day when another law enforcement officer said he purchased two of the stolen weapons from a gun store in Elk Mound, Wisconsin.

When police and a member of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) went to the store, the owners said they bought the weapons through a middle man from a person named DJ who they said had gotten them in an auction.

The owners turned over what they had purchased. In all, officers recovered more than 100 of the weapons.

Police were then able to set up a controlled buy with DJ using one of the gun store owners.

DJ was identified as Wisland. He was arrested during the buy at a West Salem storage facility where more weapons were recovered. Additional weapons were also found at the middle man's residence in Independence.

Wisland is currently in the La Crosse County Jail where he's held without bond for a probation violation from earlier convictions.