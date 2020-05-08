Last-minute shopping ideas for Mother’s Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With Mother's Day happening on Sunday, last-minute shoppers are scrambling to find the perfect gift.

JavaVino is one restaurant offering a number of last minute gift options for mom.

"Honestly, I can tell you as a mother of six, there is nothing more mothers want this Mother's Day than to take a day off from cooking and cleaning," said Tina Schumaker, owner of JavaVino. "I think this Mother's Day, now more than ever because we've all been cooking three meals a day for almost sixty days now."

From fruit bouquets to coffee and even gift cards, the restaurant is working hard to craft different ideas for what mom would like. This year, Schumaker is featuring a breakfast in bed spread for the moms.

"Mom definitely deserves breakfast in bed this year, so our theme with our boards is that yes, the board can go right to bed with you and your family and be served right there for an awesome way to celebrate mom this Mother's Day," said Schumaker.

Schumaker said they're extending the Breakfast in Bed offers. You can find more offerings by contacting the restaurant directly or visiting their website http://www.javavinolax.com/.

La Crosse Distilling Co., and North Country Steak Buffet are also offering a Mother's Day Special with different meals for mom.

In Galesville, there will be a Mother's Day Chicken-Q until supplies last.

You can also find more safe ideas to celebrate here: https://wxow.com/2020/05/05/local-fun-and-safe-ideas-for-mothers-day/