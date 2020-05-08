Minnesota tops 10,000 COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health Friday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is now above 10,000.

With 723 new cases announced Friday, there are now 10,088 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota.

Of the total cases, 1,270 are health care workers.

More than half, 5,697, are people who no longer need isolation according to the state.

MDH also said Friday that they've now moved past 100,000 tests for the virus.

An additional 26 COVID-19 deaths of Minnesota residents raises the death toll as of Friday to 534. Of those, 473 were related to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MORE: Minnesota Department of Health

Hospitalizations also rose Friday. 90 new people, or a total 1,549, have been hospitalized since the outbreak began. There was a spike of people currently in the hospital. The figure rose from 435 to 473 people who are currently in the hospital. There was also an increase in ICU patients, up 16 on Friday to 198.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

No new cases were reported in Fillmore, Houston, or Winona counties according to the state. Here are the current numbers.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 13 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 68 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Winona Health is offering expanded COVID-19 testing at 855 Mankato Avenue. People interested in receiving a test should call 507-454-3650 before going to the facility. According to the Winona County Health and Human Services, the new testing criteria includes:

Accepting asymptomatic patients (individuals who are not showing symptoms) who may be contacts of infected patients.

Accepting any symptomatic patient (showing symptoms of COVID-19)