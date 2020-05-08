Northwoods League and La Crosse Loggers opening day postponed indefinitely

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - On Thursday, the Northwoods League announced the 2020 season, which was set to open on May 26, is now postponed indefinitely.

The Northwoods League gives some of the best collegiate baseball players in the country a chance to play competitively over the summer and develop their game.

With several other summer leagues on the verge of cancellation, this is creating a unique opportunity for Northwoods League ball clubs.

"The league could be one of the only collegiate summer leagues open across the nation so it's a great opportunity for players. The response has been very, very positive. They want to play, they want to be out here in front of fans showcasing their talents to major league scouts. It's a great opportunity. We've had more players reach out than ever before and we could have some of the top players from across the country from right here in La Crosse," said La Crosse Logger General Manager Ben Kapanke.

As of now, there's no telling when the season will start up, but Kapanke says that the Loggers are looking forward to seeing the stands filled on a summer day on the North side of La Crosse.