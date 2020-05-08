Pence says lack of religious services has been ‘burden’

Vice President Pence told a group of faith leaders in Iowa of the “burden” of being absent from church and expressed the importance of resuming religious services that have largely been halted as officials sought to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Pence spoke Friday with the religious leaders and Republican officials during a brief visit to the Des Moines area. He was set to speak later in the day with agricultural and food company executives. Pence said not attending religious services has “been a burden. It’s been a source of heartache for people across the country.” He was set to speak later in the day with agricultural and food company executives.