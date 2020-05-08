Police: Woman buried by her son saved after 3 days in grave

BEIJING (AP) -- Police in northern China have charged a man with attempted murder after he allegedly buried his mother alive in an abandoned grave.

She was found traumatized but alive after three days covered by loose dirt.

The man's wife told police her husband carried his mother away in a wheelbarrow.

Police were informed three days later.

Rescuers say despite the woman's ordeal, she was faintly calling for help as she was freed.

One state media account said the 79-year-old woman was partially paralyzed and her son was fed up with having to take care of her.