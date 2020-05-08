Real-Estate market taking a hit amid pandemic restrictions

LA CROSSE, Wis (WXOW) - It's that time of the year when usually more people are looking to move, but due to Coronavirus not very much is usual right now.

The real-estate market entering its peak months amid a viral outbreak.

"This is just a bad time to have this hit," said David Clark, consultant, Wisconsin Realtors Association.

May-August are a hot time for home buyers and sellers in Wisconsin. This year, not so much.

"The supply-side and demand-side have contracted and that's going to lead to some rather significant reductions in sales," said Clark.

Clark has seen interest decline.

"People don't necessarily want people walking through their homes and viewing them."

It's why some local realtors are offering virtual tours.

"We started treating virtual tours and got those out there, and people are literally renting apartments from our virtual tours," said Michelle Skemp, marking director, Three-Sixty Realtors Association.

Skemp has continued to see steady interest from renters.

"We're renting apartments and we haven't had a mass exodus from our tenants at all," said Skemp.

The realtors who are still at work are taking precautions.

"We have plexiglass by all of our stations, and for anyone that needs to come in we have plexiglass here," said Skemp.

While their offices are closed to the public, Skemp said they are still taking appointments.

Meanwhile, Clark said mortgage rates are at a historical low, and advises it's a great time to buy or refinance.