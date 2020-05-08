Sports budget crunch: $4M deficit at Minnesota, $5M at W.Va.

The end of this virus-disrupted school year has produced a predictably bleak financial outlook for major college sports. Budget projections are landing in the red. West Virginia has announced a $5 million projected shortfall for the fiscal year ending June 30. Athletic director Shane Lyons will take a 10% salary reduction for the next budget cycle along with other high earners in the department. Minnesota has forecast a $4 million deficit for the current fiscal period. The month before the pandemic hit, a $1 million surplus was projected. AD Mark Coyle says all cost-savings measures are on the table.