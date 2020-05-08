Summer camp changes for Boys and Girls Scouts of America

(WXOW) - The COVID-19 pandemic has caused changes in summer plans for Boy Scouts of America Gateway Area Council and Girl Scouts of Badgerland Wisconsin.

Both organizations are switching to virtual camps.

Joe Carlson, CEO of Boy Scouts of America Gateway Area Council, said Boy Scouts is offering virtual merit badges.

They're offering service projects to their kids like road cleanups, as long as social distancing is in strict order.

"Our kids are still learning about the value of community service, but they also have a chance to have fun. We've had scout groups do skits and activities, as we hosted a virtual campfire a few weeks ago," Carlson said. "We are doing all we can to make sure kids still have a great fun-filled summer."

Marci Henderson, the CEO of Girl Scouts of Badgerland Wisconsin, said she is proud of all the girls being patient during this pandemic

"Leadership is not one and done thing, it is tested all the time, and right now my role as a leader is being tested daily in terms as leading with empathy and understanding," Henderson said. "My goal right now is to continue our mission exemplified on the screen."

Girl Scouts is offering virtual summer camps called 'sneak peaks', where camp leaders will host zoom activities.