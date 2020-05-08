The Hunger Task Force receives $50,000 from Wieser Brothers General Contractors

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wieser Brothers General Contractor gave a big check of $50,000 to the Hunger Task Force.

Shelly Fortner, the Executive Director for The Hunger Task Force, said since the pandemic started, she has seen an increase in demand for food for the pantries and meal sites The Hunger Task Force serves.

"In my twelve years at The Hunger Task Force, I can honestly say this community knows how to come together when it comes to helping out those in need," Fortner said. "We are so thrilled about Wieser Brothers coming through and stepping up with this large donation. This donation is going to help us feed people throughout the rest of the year."

Stacey Sargent, the Marketing Coordinator for Wieser Brothers General Contractor, said the company wanted to give back directly to the communities they serve.

The Hunger Task Force does not just serve the La Crosse are but also seven counties and 18 different programs.