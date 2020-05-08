Waukesha County residents mount 2nd stay-at-home lawsuit

While all eyes are on Republican legislators’ attempt to persuade the state Supreme Court to strike down Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order, two Waukesha County residents have quietly mounted their own challenge to the restrictions. Jere’ Fabick and Larry Chapman filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court on Monday arguing that the order violates their constitutional rights to freedom of speech, religion and travel. Fabick is a member of the board for The Heartland Institute, a conservative think tank. Chapman is a member of the Lakewood Baptist Church in Pewaukee. The court hasn’t decided whether to take the case.