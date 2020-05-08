8.1 percent of COVID-19 tests come back positive; 10 more dead

MADISON (WKOW) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin increased on Friday, as did the number of fatalities attributed to the disease.

The Department of Health Services reported 4,605 new test results, of which 375--or 8.1 percent--came back positive. As a percentage of total tests, this is an increase from Thursday.

Health officials and Gov. Tony Evers have said they will monitor the percentage of new tests that return positive to determine when the state can reopen. Fourteen days of a trending decline will be needed to reopen the state.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing.

Wisconsin has 51 labs capable of processing a total of 13,797 tests each day. Though the number of tests actually ordered each day is many thousands fewer.

The number of people infected by the coronavirus since the outbreak began is 9,590.

Over 97,000 tests have come back negative.

The disease has killed 384 Wisconsinites. That is up 10 from yesterday. Over 200 of the dead were from Milwaukee County.

Eighteen percent of those testing positive so far have been hospitalized, 1,767 people. That is 35 more than the day before.

As of Thursday, health officials released an updated number of recovered cases. That figure stands at 4,694. The statistic seems to rely heavily on the assumption most people recover within a month, rather than actual verification through testing.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

On Friday, state figures for the Western Region, which includes Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties, there were six total COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the same as Thursday. One of the six is in intensive care.

In the region, there are 49 ventilators available according to the state. Four are in use at this time.

No new cases were reported in area counties when the state released the figures in the table below.

Several of those counties update their numbers later in the day. The table will be updated with the new figures when they become available.