2020 Viterbo University seniors celebrate graduation virtually

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students, faculty, and family celebrated the class of 2020 through a zoom chat called "Marking the Milestone."

Students and faculty made congratulatory remarks and moved their tassels over accordingly via a virtual connection from their homes.

"They've been really good at communicating with the students even if they don't have any new information," Viterbo University senior Sierra Lyon said. "They're there, and they're working to find solutions to all of the problems we're encountering as students and especially as students that are graduating. They have been amazing."

Viterbo University President Glena Temple said the school is hoping to schedule an in-person commencement sometime in the fall.