27th annual Mississippi River clean up

LA CROSSE, WIS. (WXOW) - The pandemic didn't stop the 27th annual La Crosse River Clean-Up from happening on Saturday morning.

Approximately 180 volunteers pre-registered to avoid close contact.

The Goose Island south landing, Clinton St. landing, and Fred Funk landing had dumpsters to dispose of trash.

In the clean ups 27 years, over 700,000 pounds of trash has been collected.

"By cleaning up the river for 27 years, we've done so much to make it good for not only the community, but visitors and when you bring friends in town and take them out on your boat or walk them along the river, you're not seeing all this trash," said clean up organizer, Russell Wilson.

Volunteers say the clean up keeps the local waterways clean and useful.