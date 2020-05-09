Camp Randall and Kohl Center lit red to honor UW-Madison graduates

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Madison graduates don’t get to celebrate in Camp Randall Stadium and the Kohl Center this year due to the pandemic.

However, this didn't stop UW-Madison from honoring the Class of 2020.

According to the university, to mark Saturday’s virtual graduation ceremony, the UW Athletic Department lit the two venues in red Friday night to honor the Class of 2020.

UW-Madison virtual commencement ceremony can be viewed here.