COVID-19 relief grant recipients announced

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse announced the names of the 59 small businesses that will receive grant money to help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

The average amount of money dispersed to each recipient is $5,000 of a $350,000 federal and city grant.

"Our businesses have been closed for a couple months now and they need help," City of La Crosse Community Development Administrator Caroline Gregerson said. "How are they going to pay their mortgage bill? How are they going to pay their electricity bill? It was really difficult to read those stories about businesses that make La Crosse what it is."

Greengrass Cafe, Deaf Ear Records and Charlotte's Bridal are just a few of the small business that will receive funding.

"It has been very tricky. I feel like I've never worked harder on my business than I have this past couple of months, but I think we're going to come out stronger, leaner, meaner, more exciting," Charlotte's Bridal owner Jenn Walker said. "Any help we can get is fantastic."

Walker said she will use the money to give to her employees as they host virtual appointments with future brides and grooms.

"She would never want to see a bride be able to go without a wedding dress, so we saw a lot of passion as well in those applicants of how passionate they were about their business there's some fear as well," Gregerson said. "I'll be honest just some fear about what the future holds."

Charlotte's Bridal is set to re-open with some limitations on May 26.