Deaths from COVID-19 in greater Fargo-Moorhead area up to 42

A group investigating a rate rate of COVID-19 cases primarily in the Fargo and Moorhead, Minnesota area received another report of high numbers, when the two counties combined for 34 new cases and three new deaths. Two of the deaths were reported in Cass County, where Fargo is located, including a man in his 40s and a man in his 90s. Both had underlying health conditions. The other death, reported across the Red River in Clay County, was a person in their 80s who was a resident of a long-term care facility. Cass and Clay counties have confirmed a combined total of 1,014 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths due to complications from the disease.