Feeling your pain? Virus reaches into the lives of Congress

The coronavirus is reaching into the lives of Congress as lawmakers debate the nation’s recovery. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s brother died from the virus. Florida congressman Mario Diaz-Balart contracted it. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s husband recovered from a harrowing infection. All told, one senator and seven House members have reported testing positive for the disease. Many more staffers and police officers have contracted it. Congress also is increasingly wary of gathering together from all over the country, then heading home as some sort of “disease vector.” Lawmakers are considering ways to govern remotely when possible.