A few snowflakes not out of the question!

Warmer for Saturday…

Highs climbed to the 60s on Saturday and it was by far one of the warmer days we have had recently. We also had a surge of moisture into the region as dew points began to climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. Scattered showers were developing ahead of an approaching warm front, attached to an area of low pressure. As we progress through the evening, showers will continue to move in, and will be more widespread at times. We can expect temperatures in the 50s for most of the evening, but overnight we are concerned dropping temperatures.

Snow?

I probably have your attention now! This system that will move through overnight has the capability of producing a few snowflakes with it. Our temperatures are going to drop to the 30s for most, and even low 30s for some. I think those that have the best chance to see a few flakes will be in the higher elevations, and north of I-90. I am not expecting any accumulation from this, and most of our precipitation that falls will be rain. Crazy to think about snowflakes into mid-May though! Showers/wintry mix look to end midday Sunday, but clouds will stick around with breezy conditions. Highs on Sunday will struggle to get out of the 40s…Happy Mother’s Day!

Cool then warm…

Our extended outlook favors a stretch of cool weather into the middle part of this upcoming week. Highs Sunday through Tuesday will only be in the 50s. Wednesday and Thursday look to warm back up and then hopefully 70s for the end of the week. We do have a fairly unsettled pattern for the upcoming week, dry Monday and Tuesday with rain chances increasing for Wednesday through Friday. All in all, if you love the warmer weather you won’t have to wait too much longer.

Have a great rest of your night!

Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Warren Sears