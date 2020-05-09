Happy Mother’s Day weekend!

Cold and breezy yesterday…

Afternoon highs yesterday struggled to reach the middle to upper 40s with strong northwesterly winds making it seem even colder. Strong northwesterly winds also brought high wild fire danger.

Freeze Warning for the area…

Widespread expected temperatures in the teens to 20s prompted a Freeze Warning until 8 am this morning Expect a few record cold temperatures in parts of the region to kick off the weekend.

Showery Saturday night and Sunday…

A new storm system will move in for this evening into early Sunday, and it should bring some much needed rainfall. As the storm pulls away the showers may mix with light snow, especially to the northeast. Cold weather follows for next week.

