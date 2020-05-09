Mayo Clinic online tool helps children, families cope with anxiety

Eau Claire (WQOW)- May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Mayo Clinic is doing its part to provide resources to those dealing with COVID-19-related anxiety.

"Mayo Clinic Anxiety Coach" is a free online application designed to help children and families get treatment for mental health concerns from their homes.

While mental health care is limited in the United States due to social distancing guidelines, the tool is designed to help families cope with the stress and uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Mayo Clinic, anxiety disorders affect 20% of children in the United States, and the pandemic can intensify those anxiety symptoms.

"The app is able to help you identify different ways of looking at and thinking about, as well as learning tools to calm down the physical aspects of anxiety that are often a product of how we think or how we feel about our safety," said Jennifer Wickham, psychotherapist in the Mayo Clinic Health System.

The online tool can be paired with a live video group or individual counseling session for everyone to get adequate treatment. To learn more about the online program, click here.