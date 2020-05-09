Minnesota reports another 700 new COVID-19 cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported Saturday that the number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose by more than 700.

There are now 10,790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota with the addition of 702 new cases.

Of the total cases, 1,329 are health care workers.

More than half, 6,322, are people who no longer need isolation according to the state.

MDH also said Saturday that testing moved past 106,000 tests for the virus with more than 4,700 new tests done in the past 24 hours.

An additional 24 COVID-19 deaths of Minnesota residents raises the death toll as of Friday to 558. Of those, 449 were related to long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Hospitalizations also rose Friday. A total of 1,612 people have been hospitalized since the outbreak began with 63 new hospitalizations reported on Saturday. There are currently 476 in the hospital. There was also a drop in the number of ICU patients, down 18 to 180 on Saturday. 98.

Health officials say the real number of Minnesotans infected with the coronavirus is likely much higher.

Two new cases were reported in Winona County on Saturday. Winona County Health and Human Services said that brings the total number of cases in the county to 70.

No new cases were reported in Fillmore or Houston counties according to the state. Here are the current numbers.

County Positives Deaths Fillmore 13 1 Houston 2 0 Winona 70 15 Figures provided by the Minnesota Department of Health

Winona Health is offering serology testing (for the IgG antibody - an antibody that would indicate if you have been exposed to COVID-19). Anyone wanting that testing can come to the Urgent Care and let the staff know that they are here for the COVID-19 antibody test, provided they have not had this test within the past 14 days. The patient will then have their blood drawn for this test and insurance will be billed. The test results will be called to the patient within two days following the blood sample collection. For further information, call Urgent Care at 507-474-7830.