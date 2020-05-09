Decontamination system for N95 masks ready in Wisconsin

A decontamination system that can sanitize N95 respirator masks worn mainly by healthcare workers is ready for use in Wisconsin. The Battelle system will be able to decontaminate up to 80,000 masks on a daily basis and clean respirators up to 20 times without degrading filtration performance. Gov. Tony Evers says the addition will help ease the shortage of personal protection equipment. State health officials on Saturday announced 349 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total number to 9,939. The state confirmed 14 more deaths, for a total of 398. Officials found six new cases among inmates at the Dane County Jail, raising the total to 29.